Hagans & Maxey on Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kentucky guards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, have been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list. The honor goes to the top player in college basketball each season.

In the first 14 games of his career, Maxey is leading the Wildcats in scoring with 14 per game. The freshman from Garland, Texas is also getting four rebounds and three assists per outing. Hagans, a sophomore from Cartersville, Georgia, is the third leading scorer for Kentucky with 13 per game while he's also averaging 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Wildcats are one of just three schools with multiple players on the Midseason Top 25 list. Duke with Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones and Kansas with Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson are the other two schools.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Kentucky returns home Saturday to host Alabama at Noon.