Hoskins gains 6th year of eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky defensive lineman Phil Hoskins broke the good news on Twitter Wednesday. He'll be getting a 6th year of eligibility. That's good news for him and the Wildcats defense.

The UK senior missed all of 2019 with an injury that he suffered during training camp. During the Citrus Bowl season of 2018, Hoskins had 21 tackles, three and a-half for a loss and three sacks.

UK now has Hoskins, fellow defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, offensive lineman Landon Young and running back A.J. Rose back for their senior seasons.