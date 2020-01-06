Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsDeSotoSports

Actions

Howard named ESPN's national player of the week

Wildcats guard had career-high 37 vs. Tennessee
Posted: 6:58 PM, Jan 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-06 18:58:39-05
items.[0].image.alt
Rhyne Howard vs Charlotte

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard, Rhyne Howard, has been named ESPN's womens national player of the week after two big performances for the Wildcats.

Howard scored a career-high 37 points against Tennessee on Sunday in a win over her home state team. She also knocked down a school record-tying seven three pointers in the game. It also marks the fourth straight game that Howard has scored 25 or more points in a game. Former UK great, Valerie Still, is the last Wildcat to do that back in 1980-'81.

Kentucky (12-2, 1-1 SEC) is currently ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and will return to action Thursday at Alabama at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ before traveling to Florida on Sunday for a Noon ET tip on ESPNU.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!