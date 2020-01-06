Howard named ESPN's national player of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard, Rhyne Howard, has been named ESPN's womens national player of the week after two big performances for the Wildcats.

Howard scored a career-high 37 points against Tennessee on Sunday in a win over her home state team. She also knocked down a school record-tying seven three pointers in the game. It also marks the fourth straight game that Howard has scored 25 or more points in a game. Former UK great, Valerie Still, is the last Wildcat to do that back in 1980-'81.

Kentucky (12-2, 1-1 SEC) is currently ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and will return to action Thursday at Alabama at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ before traveling to Florida on Sunday for a Noon ET tip on ESPNU.