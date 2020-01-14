Howard named SEC Player of the Week--again

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK guard, Rhyne Howard, has been named the SEC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

There was more than one win during the week but Howard certainly secured the honor with her game at Alabama where she tied the program record with 43 points. She did it while going 14-of-21 from the field, 7-of-11 from 3 and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line in the game with six rebounds and five assists. Her strong performance made her the first player in program history to score 25 or more points in five straight games and the first player in program history to have 37 or more points in consecutive games after she had 37 against Tennessee the first week of January.

Howard and the Wildcats are back in action Thursday night when they host No. 12 Texas A&M at 6:30 on the SEC Network.