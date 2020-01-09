Howard on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kentucky guard, Rhyne Howard, has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list. That award goes to the top player in college basketball each season.

The sophomore from Cleveland, Tenn. was just named ESPN's National Player of the Week and the SEC's Player of the Week after she scored a career-high 37 points in a win over Tennessee on Sunday. Howard has scored 25 or more points in four straight games. The most recent Wildcat to do that was Valerie Still back in 1980 and '81. Howard is averaging 23 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Howard is one of six players from the Southeastern Conference that's on the Midseason Top 25 Watch list. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Howard and Kentucky are back on the court playing at Alabama Thursday night at 8:00 pm.