Incoming freshmen workout together in California

(LEX 18) — Three incoming freshmen for the Kentucky men's basketball team worked out together in California.
BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, and Devin Askew were filmed doing some workouts with each other as they wait to head to Lexington for the hopeful upcoming season.
Three of @kentuckymbb’s #1 ranked recruiting class getting that offseason work in! 😤🥶 #BBN @bboston_ @terrenceclarke_ @babydev5 @ProsVision1 pic.twitter.com/3x4lBseXbL— BallerTV (@BallerTV) May 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Kentucky signees BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, and Devin Askew are all working out together in Los Angeles. #BBN 😼🔵⚪️👀 @brandonboston @tclarke @babydev putting in that work 😤 • • • Tags (Ignore): #BBN #Kentucky #KentuckyBasketball #GoCats #LaFamilia #BBNBA #NBACats #Catsby90 #BigBlueNation #BleedBlue #CollegeBasketball #comment #kyballislife #SEC #nike #l4l #likeforlike #secbasketball #basketball #espn #cats #nba #nbadraft #college #sports #bbn4l #hoop #f #follow
The three are part of Kentucky's No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2020.
Boston is the highest rated recruit, ranking 6th in the nation according to ESPN.
Clarke isn't far behind, ranking as the 9th overall prospect.
Askew is ranked 24th.