Incoming freshmen workout together in California

(LEX 18) — Three incoming freshmen for the Kentucky men's basketball team worked out together in California.

BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, and Devin Askew were filmed doing some workouts with each other as they wait to head to Lexington for the hopeful upcoming season.

The three are part of Kentucky's No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2020.

Boston is the highest rated recruit, ranking 6th in the nation according to ESPN.

Clarke isn't far behind, ranking as the 9th overall prospect.

Askew is ranked 24th.