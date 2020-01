Josh Allen named to NFL All-Rookie team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former University of Kentucky defensive end, Josh Allen, has been named to the NFL's All-Rookie team.

The Jaguars rookie and top pick in 2019 played in all 16 games for Jacksonville where he recorded 10.5 sacks, which led all rookies. He also had 44 total tackles, 31 of which were solo tackles and 11 of them were for a loss.

The entire All-Rookie roster:

QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

G – Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S – Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns

P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns

KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers