Kentucky Wildcats sign undrafted free agent offers

Taylor, Carter, Wagner sign UFA deals
Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner (14) during the NCAA college football game, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 25, 2020
(LEX 18) — Within an hour after the closing of the 2020 NFL Draft, undrafted Wildcat players Calvin Taylor, Ahmad Wagner, and T.J. Carter have agreed to undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams.

Defensive Lineman Calvin Taylor will be heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining former Wildcats Benny Snell and Bud Dupree.

Wide Receiver Ahmad Wagner will be heading to Chicago to join the Bears. He also joins a former Wildcat in Danny Trevathon.

Defensive Lineman T.J. Carter has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Lynn Bowden Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders) and Logan Stenberg (Detroit Lions) were the two Wildcats selected in this weekends draft.

