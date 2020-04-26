Kentucky Wildcats sign undrafted free agent offers

(LEX 18) — Within an hour after the closing of the 2020 NFL Draft, undrafted Wildcat players Calvin Taylor, Ahmad Wagner, and T.J. Carter have agreed to undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams.

Defensive Lineman Calvin Taylor will be heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining former Wildcats Benny Snell and Bud Dupree.

💛🖤 — Calvin Taylor (@calv_huncho) April 25, 2020

Wide Receiver Ahmad Wagner will be heading to Chicago to join the Bears. He also joins a former Wildcat in Danny Trevathon.

I’m excited to be a part of the @ChicagoBears organization!! Let’s get to work! 🖤🧡 — Ahmad Wagner (@Ahmad_Wagner) April 26, 2020

Defensive Lineman T.J. Carter has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

I’m undrafted and i love it. I faced a lot of adversity last year but it prepared me for what needs to get done. My fire is even bigger and i can’t wait to get down to @AZCardinals !! — Tj Carter (@TjCarter_) April 25, 2020

Lynn Bowden Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders) and Logan Stenberg (Detroit Lions) were the two Wildcats selected in this weekends draft.

