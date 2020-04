Former Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg was drafted 121st overall in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

PUMPED! Go Lions!! — Logan Stenberg (@LBStenberg) April 25, 2020

Stenberg joins Lynn Bowden Jr. as players to be drafted out of Kentucky. Bowden was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round on Friday.

Stenberg started 39 straight games for Kentucky at left guard to cap off his Wildcat career.

He earned 2nd Team All-SEC honors in 2019.