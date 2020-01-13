Quickley, Maxey honored by the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guards, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey, were honored by the SEC with its weekly awards.

Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Week for the first time in his career. He's been on fire lately. During this two game stretch the sophomore averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game while making 8 of 9 attempts from three point range. And he's doing all of this while coming off the bench for John Calipari.

Maxey picked up the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. The guard from Garland, Texas averaged 15 points, 6 boards, 5 assists and 2 blocks per game in the two wins over Georgia and Alabama.

The Wildcats are back in action on Wednesday night at 6:30 at South Carolina. You can watch it on the SEC Network.