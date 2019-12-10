Report: Gran did interview, didn't interview for FAU job

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There was some confusion on Tuesday about whether or not Kentucky offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran, was on the Florida Atlantic campus to interview for its head coach vacancy. The FAU Owl's Nest first reported Gran was on campus to interview.

But, about five hours later, the same Twitter account recanted the news and said Gran was not on campus.

We received some incorrect information earlier regarding Coach Eddie Gran being on campus today to interview and have removed the report. Apologies for any confusion that may have caused. #GoOwls

And, it even sounds like Gran could be a long shot for a job many believed might be his after Kentucky plays in the Belk Bowl on December 31st.