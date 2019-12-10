Menu

Report: Gran did interview, didn't interview for FAU job

Confusion over UK coach being on campus
Posted: 6:52 PM, Dec 10, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-10 18:52:43-05
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, left, is congratulated by head coach Mark Stoops after they defeated Tennessee 29-26 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)
Gran Staying at Kentucky

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There was some confusion on Tuesday about whether or not Kentucky offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran, was on the Florida Atlantic campus to interview for its head coach vacancy. The FAU Owl's Nest first reported Gran was on campus to interview.

GRAN REPORT.jpg

But, about five hours later, the same Twitter account recanted the news and said Gran was not on campus.

And, it even sounds like Gran could be a long shot for a job many believed might be his after Kentucky plays in the Belk Bowl on December 31st.

