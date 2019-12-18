UK celebrating National Signing Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has signed 18 players on the National Signing Day day and there could be more to come on Wednesday. There are two commitments who have not yet sent in their signed letter of intent and Octavious Oxendine makes his decision known at North Hardin High School at 3:45 p.m.

The Wildcats certainly concentrated on the defensive side of the football especially along the line. According to NIck Roush at KSR, the Wildcats signed the highest ranked player in the recruiting era. Justin Rogers is a 6'4", 315 pound defensive lineman who is a five star out of Oak Park, Michigan. He's ranked 15th overall in the country and number two at his position.

There's also Samuel Anaele out of Miami. He's a 6'4", 250 pound defensive lineman who is a concensus 4 star and ranked 112th overall in the class. And,Josaih Hayes has also committed and has sent in his letter of intent. He's a top 15 defensive end according to Rivals and the #160 player overall.

The Wildcats also got some big players along the offensive line which includes two 4 stars and one of the top Junior College linemen in Jeremy Flax out of Dearborn, Michigan.

The Wildcats locked up some top players in the state. 4 star quarterback, Beau Allen from Lexington Catholic, 4 star offensive lineman John Young from Christian Academy of Louisville and 3 star wide receiver Izayah Cummings out of Male.

UK Head Football Coach, Mark Stoops, will talk about the 2020 Class on Wednesday at 3:30.

Justin Rogers Defensive Tackle 5 star

Samuel Anaele Defensive End 4 star

Josaih Hayes Defensive Line 4 star

John Young Offensive Line 4 star

Beau Allen Quarterback 4 star

R.J. Adams Offensive Line 4 star

Tre'vonn Rybka Defensive Line 4 star

Jeremy Flax Offensive Line 4 star

Andru Phillips Cornerback 3 star

JuTahn McClain All-purpose back 3 star

Kalil Branham Wide Receiver 3 star

Deondre Buford Offensive Line 3 star

Izayah Cummings Wide Receiver 3 star

Earnest Sanders Wide Receiver 3 star

D'Eryk Jackson Linebacker 3 star

Joshua Jones Offensive Line 3 star

Carrington Valentine Cornerback 3 star

Rickey Hyatt, Jr. Safety 3 star

Transfer Joey Gatewood Quarterback