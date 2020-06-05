Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsDeSotoSports

Actions

Kentucky football team protests through Lexington

items.[0].videoTitle
football protest.PNG
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 18:35:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky football team protested through downtown Lexington on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter initiative.

Led by head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, players and other coaches followed, with all of them wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts.

"It was very important for us to come together as a team," said Stoops. "Generally speaking, for the last seven years, I've played things tight to the vest on issues. But not on this issue.

"Everybody has to get off the sideline and get in the game and be part of the solution," Stoops added.

The football team will be returning to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8. The season is slated to begin on September 5 against Eastern Michigan.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!