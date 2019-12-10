UK women's basketball to play in Rupp Arena Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball team will play two home games inside Rupp Arena this week. The first is Wednesday when the Wildcats host Winthrop at 7:00 pm.

Tickets to both games are available at UKathletics.com/tickets. Fans can purchase $3 tickets for the Louisville game by using the promo code UKWBB19. UK students get into all Kentucky women’s basketball games free of charge with a valid UK Student ID, while UK faculty and staff get in free plus up to three guests with a valid UK ID.

Winthrop enters Wednesday’s game with a 1-5 record. The Eagles lone win this season was a 56-46 decision at North Carolina Central. The losses have been home vs. Iona, Georgia Southern and College of Charleston and on the road at Old Dominion and Wofford. In its last outing, Winthrop fell vs. College of Charleston 84-73 at home.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena on Sunday at 1:00 to play No. 7 Louisville. Kentucky holds a 27-18 all-time record at Rupp Arena, including an 8-9 mark under Matthew Mitchell.