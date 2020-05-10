YAHTZEE! Douglass' Crowdus commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frederick Douglass four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Keeping a dynamic playmaker at home (at the crib) to play at the Krog!! #YAHTZEE

😼🔵⚪️ !! Let’s get these 🎲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7eZBWQmO0T — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 10, 2020

Crowdus returned to Frederick Douglass after spending last football season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

During his sophomore season in 2018, Crowdus finished the year with 37 receptions for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Broncos.

Known mostly for his speed, Crowdus clocked a 4.40 second 40 yard dash at The Opening Regional in May of 2019.

He is currently ranked as the third best player in the state of Kentucky and the 44th best wide receiver in the nation.

Crowdus chooses Kentucky over Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Michigan, South Carolina, Louisville and Ole Miss.

By committing to Kentucky, he joins Somerset's Kaiya Sheron and North Hardin's Lavell Wright as the third in-state commitment for UK.