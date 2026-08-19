Local nonprofit turning pain into purpose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington nonprofit founder says that even in difficult moments, there are positive examples worth highlighting — and that young people should not be defined by violence or negative labels.

Terry Dunford, founder of the Voyage Movement, says the focus should be on giving young people a chance to succeed.

Earlier Saturday, youth in the organization's workforce program were cutting grass in the community. Later that day, several young men approached Dunford looking for an opportunity to work and earn money.

"That's all most of them want is an opportunity, and we got to continue to provide these opportunities," Dunford said.

Dunford says he witnessed the aftermath of Saturday's violence and knows the pain it caused. But he says moments like young people wanting to work are a reminder that they should not be defined by violence or negative labels.

Dunford says the message to young people is simple: turn pain into purpose and get involved in the community. He says organizations like the Voyage Movement are ready to help provide those opportunities.

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