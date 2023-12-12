Local Palestinians participate in 'Global Strike for Gaza'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the fighting in Gaza continues, members of the local Palestinian community hope to make an economic statement, closing businesses and refraining from shopping to send a message asking for a ceasefire.

For 18 years, Helue Shalash has owned the Bak 4 More salon here in Lexington.

"That's probably the best part, the camaraderie and the impact that we can make on our guests," Shalash said.

Today, though, the chairs inside are empty. On what would normally be a regular Monday, there is a closed sign on the door.

"This is just a small part that we can do far away, but not far away from home," Shalash said.

Shalash is participating in a "Global Strike for Gaza". She's Palestinian, and she says it's been a difficult couple of months for Lexington's Palestinian community.

"In one word, exhausting. We have, like I said, we wake up every morning, and first thing we do is check our phones, not to see what's on our schedule for work, but to see what's happening to our people," she said.

Ever since Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and kidnapped nearly 250 people in Israel, the United Nations says 18,000 people in Gaza have been killed, 49,000 injured, and 1.9 million displaced.

"Could you imagine? Someone just comes in and says, 'Hey, get out of your house!,' move elsewhere, and then getting bombed whenever you move elsewhere."

She's been watching two people on Instagram closely - Motaz Azaiza and Bisan Owda, Palestinians living in Gaza, documenting what they've seen for millions of followers.

"They have said, 'We're exhausted. Now we're in survival mode. What else can we do?' That's why we're doing this today," she said.

Shalash says people don't see the humanity of the Palestinian people. So, on December 11, she and other members of the Palestinian community are hoping to make a statement through this strike.

"Trying to prove our humanity so that we get a fair shake, basically. We're tired of it. Honestly, we're just tired of doing it over and over. It's time for everybody else to show us their humanity by calling for a cease fire," Shalash said.

As the conflict wears on, Shalash says she wants to see more support for the people of Gaza caught up in the conflict.

"This is not about religion. This is not about politics. A business owner does not like to talk about business, about politics and religion and sexuality. We never have them. But this is about humanity, just basic human rights," she said.

