Local radio hosts, callers react to Calipari news

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Cal conversation carried across the Commonwealth, eclipsing tonight’s NCAA National Championship game. Across the airwaves, talk radio hosts shared their thoughts and heard reactions from fans throughout the day.

“Cal to Arkansas never happens without Tyson,” Alan Cutler said of the Arkansas chicken company. Cutler jumped on the front end of the news Sunday night, and shared how fans reacted.

“There were people that were very happy, people that were very shocked. Not that many people have gone on social media and said, ‘Cal, thank you so much.’”

Just up the block from Cutler’s ESPN 1300 & 92.5 show, News Talk 590 & 97.3 with Larry Glover took calls from fans and shared his summary of the feedback.

“I think most fans are kind of relieved,” Glover said. “Even ones that like John [Calipari] recognized that probably it was time for a change here. So I think maybe a sense of relief that they didn't have to buy him out, and he was able to leave on his own terms. I think there's optimism that it's a new day and a fresh start for Kentucky.”

Glover later added, “They fear he’ll go to Arkansas and really kill it.”

As fans reacted, many shared their opinions on who should take the Kentucky coaching job next.

“If fans, probably if you had a consensus of who they would like to have, it’s Nate Oats,” Glover said. “He’s got a big buyout though.”

A few callers would prefer to see the return of Rick Pitino.

“One of the saddest days of my life was when Rick Pitino decided to leave UK,” a caller said. “That’s who I would want to come back here.”

Glover also took a call from former player Kenny Walker.

“We’ll get somebody in here and get it turned around,” Walker assured. “We’re gonna be okay.”

That message resounded throughout the day with caller after caller, with one saying, “This is a brand. Cal helped promote that brand, but Kentucky is a brand.”

Fans have hope that the Big Blue brand will continue to carry Kentucky basketball to success.

