Local veterinarian weighs in on mysterious dog illness

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pet parents have likely caught wind of the “mystery illness” popping up in several states.

The sickness in question targets dogs and consists of coughing, nasal discharge, runny eyes, and sneezing.

So far, Colorado, California, Indiana, Illinois, Washington, Idaho, Georgia, and Florida have reported possible cases.

According to the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, Kentucky has yet to see a case, but concern is still rising.

“I feel like it is revving up, the concern about it, because there is so much we don't know,” said Dr. Allison Conner, Advanced Animal Care chief of staff. “A lot of the reports coming in are anecdotal, meaning these have not been confirmed cases. Up to date, nowhere has there been a particular pathogen that has been isolated, so at this point we don't know if there's a virus that is causing more severe infections, if it's a bacterial infection, or something else.”

Dr. Conner said her team will continue treating patients aggressively if they show signs of a respiratory illness, but she doesn’t want to see clients panicking, even if cases are confirmed in Kentucky.

“It is not time to panic, this is not an epidemic, it's all anecdotal at this point, we don't know if these cases are linked, they're few and far between," said Dr. Conner. “We just want owners to be aware and take precautions. Make sure your pet is caught up on respiratory vaccines for illnesses that we know we can prevent.”

As for guidance on doggy daycare and boarding facilities, Dr. Conner said, “Just be cautious. We tend to see respiratory illnesses more common when we have a lot of dogs in enclosed and confined areas, so our doggy daycares and boarding facilities.”

Dr. Conner emphasized that doggy daycare centers and boarding facilities aren’t originating the mystery illness, but like kids at a daycare, dogs are more exposed to germs and illness in those environments.

Waiting for more information on what many have deemed a mystery illness, Dr. Conner said, “The KVMA is watching the situation, the UK diagnostic lab is watching the situation, so we will continue to monitor that.”

