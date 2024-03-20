'Locks for Addiction' founder concerned after sign destroyed, debris piled on property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For years now, a Lexington mother has tried to bring hope to those working towards sobriety. But she came across a disheartening scene this weekend.

A purple fence off of Newtown Pike is covered with hundreds of locks, either representing someone who has passed following a battle with addiction, or someone pledging to "lock in" their sobriety.



Pam Stamper started the project in 2020 to honor her late son, Chelis Stamper, who died at just 29 years old. She has leased the property, paying an annual fee to have access to the fence.

The fence was marked by a large purple sign, reading 'Locks for Addiction', to signal to drivers.

This weekend, Stamper arrived at the property to check in when she noticed the sign had been destroyed, with the posts lying on the ground.

She also noticed that trees on the property had been torn down and a large pile of brush lay in the grass.

"I felt like someone vandalized my son's grave is what I felt like," Stamper said.

She said she comes to the property often to do upkeep and to make sure it is a welcoming place for those visiting the fence.

"This should be a proud place to come. It should be serene," she said.

Stamper said she leases the property from CSX Transportation and has no hint as to who is behind the mess and sign destruction.

"I wish I had answers, and eventually I think I will have them," she said.

Those in recovery often come to the 'Locks for Addiction' fence to pray or reflect. Stamper has been planning to put a memorial garden on the property as well.

"I still have plans. I've just hit a big detour," she said.

Stamper added that people have volunteered to come help clean up the property with her this week. She hopes she's able to figure out exactly what happened to prevent it from happening again.

