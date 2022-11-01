London holds vigil for fallen officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people gathered in London Monday evening to honor Officer Logan Medlock. Medlock, an officer with the London Police Department, was killed early Sunday when investigators say a suspected drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

People who came to the vigil talked about Medlock's love for the community.

"If you knew Logan, he was the epitome of what a police officer should have been," said Tommy Houston, a deputy at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Houston worked a lot of overnight shifts, responding to incidents and passing the time along with Medlock.

"You'd feel like you'd met your best friend. You'd feel like you met somebody you'd known your whole life," Houston said.

As all the people Medlock touched gathered, they lit candles, all started from the same flame, representing his enduring spirit here. London Police Chief Travis Dotson was emotional as he addressed the crowd.

"We thank you. This community is unbelievable. Thank you all for having our backs while we breathe and try to catch our breath," Dotson said.

Dotson said the community would take care of Officer Medlock's family.

"Our duty now, is to make sure that this young man never forgets who his father really is, and will be. Our job is to make sure that Logan's legacy goes on and on, past my time, past our new officers' time, and beyond," Dotson said.

As the chief finished his remarks, Officer Medlock's father, Randy Medlock, the assistant chief of the London Police Department, stepped up to the microphone

"Thank you, each and every one for being here tonight. I thank you for every prayer that's been sent up," Randy Medlock said.

He talked about the importance of faith in their family. He said he knows his son is in heaven, and he knows there's a painful path ahead.

"I've got anger. A lot of anger. Jesus forgave. It may not be soon, but I have to forgive the man that killed my son. I have to. But I still hope he gets everything that the judicial system can hand down to him," he said.

Officer Medlock's funeral will be Friday at Noon at Corinth Baptist Church.