London officers honored with bridges named after them

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2022 was a difficult year for the London police department, which lost two of its officers.

But today, their families learned about something very special the city has planned to remember their heroism.

The two police officers who lost their lives recently will be honored with the naming of a couple of bridges in town in their honor.

Those street signs were unveiled at the end of today’s ceremony in downtown London.

Sgt. Logan Medlock was in his cruiser and on the job when he was killed, slammed into by an impaired driver back in 2022.

Earlier that year, school resource officer Travis Hurley also died due to complications from COVID-19.

KY Routes 80 and 192, in the areas where they run over I-75, will be renamed to honor their memories.

Signage will be erected at both bridge overpasses within 30 days of the reading of these proclamations.