Long line of loyal customers say goodbye to Magee's Bakery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday morning was a busy one on East Main Street near downtown Lexington.

A line of people wrapping around Ashland Avenue as hundreds of people patiently but eagerly waited to get into Magee's Bakery.

The business has served the Lexington community for nearly 70 years which has been filled with nothing but positive memories for most everyone in line.

"It's always been a place where you can just get a great donut or pastry and talk with friends. It's never been super loud at least when I've been here," Robert Pittard said.

"It's always been really great. The service has always been fantastic."

"It's really just a nice quaint place to get a breakfast sandwich and donut and just visit with family and friends," Linda Hines said.

There were mixed emotions in this line however as everyone knew it was going to be their final time walking through Magee's doors.

The bakery announced on social media last week that they would be closing shop after 67 years.

Initially expecting to be open all weekend, the swarm of customers Saturday morning made it clear to staff that this would be their final day, shutting their doors at noon on May 13.

"I was very devastated. I've been a part of my life for the last 40 years," Hines said.

"It's very sad. It's the loss of a family member not only to me but to the community," Frank Messina said.

"It's Lexington history. They've been here for 67 years. There are not too many people here in Lexington for whom Magee's has not always been here."

The owner wasn't present for the final day of business, but staff tell LEX 18 that's because he spent all night, starting at 5:30 Friday night to 8 a.m. Saturday, baking the final batch of pastries for customers to enjoy.

Furniture and decor was also offered up for people to buy if they wanted to take a little piece of Magee's home with them.

Again, a lot of emotions as people say goodbye to a spot they've always known and won't soon forget.

"I always drove past it on my way to church. I always drive past it on the way to just about anywhere downtown. You see maps of Lexington and you'll see Magee's because Magee's has been here forever. I think people are going to miss it," Pittard said.