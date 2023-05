LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A well-known Lexington business announced last week they were closing their doors after serving the community for 67 years, and today is their final day.

Magee's Baking Company originally planned to be open for their final weekend on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

Magee's posted on Facebook Saturday morning that it would be their last day open due to running out of ingredients.