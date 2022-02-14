Louisville Mayoral candidate describes what happened during shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hours after a man walked into a Louisville building and started firing gunshots, the apparent target described what he witnessed from his office.

Craig Greenberg is running for mayor of Louisville. He says this morning, he was meeting with members of his campaign team in their Butchertown Market office when a man walked up.

"When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me, and began shooting," said Greenberg.

Greenberg says the person closest to the door shut it, and then the team barricaded themselves inside. The shooter ran off, and police say the person matching that description was taken into custody.

One bullet did graze Greenberg's shirt, but no one was injured. Louisville Metro Police officers secured the scene shortly after, and Greenberg says the team is shaken but safe.

"I'm shaken up. It was a surreal experience. And mostly right now, I just wanna get home to my wife and sons and give them a hug," said Greenberg.

He said because this is an ongoing investigation, he cannot comment on whether or not he recognized the shooter. LMPD has not announced who they have in custody or what charges they might face.