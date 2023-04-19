Louisville veterans share equine therapy program with bank shooting survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the trauma doctors to the dispatchers, the Louisville bank shooting meant all hands on deck for first responders.

Next week, Veteran’s Club will help first responders begin healing from the trauma.

“This isn't how it’s supposed to be,” said Jeremy Harrell, CEO and founder of Veteran’s Club INC.

For those who have fought overseas, violence on home turf feels personal.

“That's why we go across the pond and we preserve our way of life here over there, so our community doesn't experience those terrible things, but unfortunately on that day we didn't quite get that lucky,” said Harrell.

Harrell says the veterans he’s devoted his life to aren’t that different than the victims of violence in his hometown.

“They relate because it's violent, but it's way different because one of us signed up to see that and deal with that so that the other one didn't have to, and that's the hardest part of this,” said Harrell.

Unable to take the place of those lost or left traumatized by Louisville’s bank shooting, the Veteran’s Club is left to react.

Next Wednesday, April 26th, Veteran’s Club will open its nationally recognized equine therapy program to Louisville police officers, UL hospital employees, Old National Bank employees, and anyone else navigating trauma from the shooting.

Harrell hopes the access to horses in a space meant for healing will give people a chance to cope.

“The horses have a beautiful way of doing that,” said Harrell.

While their therapy program has always primarily targeted veterans, the call to help is loud and clear.

“We're not just a nonprofit that serves a certain group of people. We are neighbors in this community.”