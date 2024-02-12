Low blood supply: Red Cross says they're experiencing the lowest number of donors in 20 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With someone in this country needing donated blood every two seconds, those tasked with collecting donations are in a bit of a panic.

"We have the lowest number of donors presenting themselves in twenty years," said Steve Cunanan, the regional director of the American Red Cross.

"The blood supply is about 40% less than what we see coming in during that time," he added.

Cunanan was speaking at the Capitol, where Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Brittainy Beshear came to donate blood in the donation drive she helped organize.

"This is a small way we can help save lives each and every day," Gov. Beshear said. "I know a lot of people do this, and we want to celebrate them, but this is an emergency," he continued.

The emergency shortage is a result of another health catastrophe from a few years ago.

"COVID-19 has knocked the (donor) population down a little. In-person drives weren't as prevalent," Cunanan said before noting that many of those donors were in the habit of doing so, and the younger generations haven't replaced them.

"We have to build that population early on, with younger folks," he said. "Every 56 days, you can donate blood. It's important to get into that habit," he added.

Cunanan noted that blood is perishable and can only remain on shelves for a short time, so they need donors.