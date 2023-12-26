Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman releases follow-up statement after medical procedure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman released a follow-up statement after undergoing a medical procedure on December 18.
“Great news, Team Kentucky: My post-surgery reports came back clean!
While I am grateful for my amazing health-care heroes, and the relief I feel for having answers, please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments, or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.
Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me. And they are for you, too. Go schedule that appointment that’s been in the back of your mind.
Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman says she decided to have a double mastectomy after concerns were raised during a routine exam.