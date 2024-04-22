Madison County Tenants Union continues fight against Safer Kentucky Act

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in decades, the U.S. Supreme Court will take on a major case regarding homelessness.

Monday morning, justices began hearing arguments in Grants Pass vs. Johnson. The case will determine whether governments can enforce laws against people camping outdoors in public spaces.

With the recent passage of Kentucky’s House Bill 5, also known as the Safer Kentucky Act, the topic of homelessness is top of mind for activists.

“Housing is a human right!” shouted members of the Madison County Tenants Union Monday afternoon.

On the same sidewalks where the homeless can no longer camp, the group stomped and chanted, bringing awareness to the Safer Kentucky Act and Grants Pass vs. Johnson.

“We would be safer if everyone who needed a shelter had it,” said one of the advocates marching with the group.

With all eyes on SCOTUS and SCOTUS focused on homelessness, the Madison County Tenants Union shared a unified message. They believe homelessness is a circumstance, not a crime.

“They didn't ask to become homeless, they didn't ask to be put in this position, it's out of their control,” said Wendy Mondragon.

A longtime resident of Madison County, Mondragon said her career as an automotive quality engineer ended due to health problems.

“It was a really good job, and to lose it to my health was devastating,” said Mondragon. “Now I live in poverty.”

On any given night, approximately 4,000 Kentuckians experience homelessness, according to the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky.

Across the country, more than 650,000 people live in homeless shelters, tents, or cars, and nearly half of them sleep outside.

“Finding a place, especially if you're unemployed and you have your health issues, who's gonna rent to you?” said Mondragon.

The Madison County Tenants Union hopes to see public officials and locals take action to address the shelter crisis.

