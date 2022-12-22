Major winter storm causing flight delays at Blue Grass Airport

(LEX 18) — A major winter storm inbound Thursday evening is causing thousands of flights across the country to be canceled or delayed, including many flights at Blue Grass Airport.

LEX 18 spoke with people traveling through Blue Grass Airport who say they are glad to be heading out early to avoid a potentially chaotic next few days of travel.

"We're flying from here to Detroit, which makes me a little nervous because the weather in Detroit doesn't look good this afternoon but we think we're gonna be ahead of it," said Tim Sawyer.

Some travelers were forced to consider the worst case scenario as they checked in for their Thursday flight. Most travelers were optimistic, saying avoiding a travel meltdown will all come down to timing.

An airport spokesperson tells LEX 18 the airport is prepared for the arctic blast but delays or cancellations elsewhere could impact flights out of Kentucky.

"Something important to keep in mind, is keeping an eye on your incoming flight. Because we kind of see a chain reaction due to different geographic regions. Just because nothing is happening here, doesn't mean your flight wont be impacted," said Lauren White, Blue Grass Airport community relations manager.

White encourages travelers to download your airlines' app to keep you up to date on any delays or cancellations.