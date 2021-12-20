Malakai Roberts to be honored at Vrbo Citrus Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington boy Malakai Roberts is set to take the field at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The 6-year-old is being recognized for his resilience and bravery since he was shot and left blind about one year ago, on December 21, 2020.

"We're so excited," his mom Cacy Roberts said. "This is something we would never be able to do if not for this, so we're really pumped."

Vrbo is paying for the 8-day trip down to Orlando.

Kai said he is excited to be honored, and he is also looking forward to something every little boy gets excited about.

"I wanna go cause they have different types of candy and stuff," he said.

He and his family are starting the year off on a sweet note after they've been through so much. Through it all, Cacy said Kai has shown a tremendous amount of strength.

"His whole attitude surrounding the situation after is really the amazing part because he has so much character that most adults don't have, and that's what makes him so unique and that's why I'm so proud of him," she said.

Over the summer, Malakai learned to ride his scooter and bike while blind. He also got a new prosthetic eye.

Cacy said he plans to get another type of prosthetic for his other eye.

The two suspects accused of shooting Malakai are awaiting trial.