Man arraigned on murder charge in Kentucky courtroom as friends remember victim

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — David Reed appeared in Laurel County District Court today where he entered a not-guilty plea to charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, wanton endangerment and evading police.

Reed was arrested and charged with the murder of Rachel Carder of West Virginia on Wednesday after police say he led them on a long chase from Madison County to Laurel County. When they made the arrest, police located Carder’s body in the vehicle.

Long before Kentucky State Police pulled Reed over on Wednesday, he was well-known to authorities in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to Cabell County courthouse records, over the past 14 years, he's been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree robbery, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, disorderly conduct, making false statements to an officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

There were also protective orders filed against him, including by murder victim Rachel Carder.

Sadly, Rachel's case isn't a rare occurrence. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 17% of all violent crimes reported in the U.S. are domestic, and 22% of all homicides in the U.S. are domestic violence.

Several of Carder’s friends have come forward since learning of her death. They told LEX 18 that her relationship with Reed was volatile.

“She would actually literally be looking over her shoulder wondering where he was, or if he was going to come for her,” Carder’s friend, Valerie Johnson said.

Johnson also said that as much as she loved Rachel, she avoided social settings with her when she knew Reed would be included.

“She would tell me he’s a Dallas Cowboys fan - and my husband is a Dallas Cowboys fan - and she on a couple of occasions tried to get all four of us together to watch a game and I would make up an excuse to not,” Johnson added.

Another friend in West Virginia is grieving too.

“She was a kind-hearted person. She loved him and she took care of him,” Brandy Davis told WSAZ-TV.

Reed’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and he is required to be back in court on Tuesday.

