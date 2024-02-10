Man arrested after tech company discovers more than 30 child porn videos on servers

BURLINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has been arrested after a tech company found more than 30 videos of child pornography on servers and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

54-year-old Ralph G. Britton was arrested at work on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography.

A release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office says that an unnamed tech company that is responsible for Verizon's cloud services reported the discovery of more than 30 child porn videos on their servers to the NCMEC.

An investigation began on Jan. 26 when the NCMEC reported the information to detectives. After receiving the report, the technology company was served a search warrant by detectives to collect information, including the model number of the device that was used to upload the videos.

Additional warrants were issued for Britton's house, car, and person. Britton's electronic devices, including his cell phone, were seized, and investigators were able to determine that the phone number provided in the report from the NCMEC and the model number uncovered by the search warrant issued to the tech company matched the cell phone they seized.

Britton is charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and taken to the Boone County Detention Center where he was released after posting a $50,000 cash bond.