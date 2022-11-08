Watch Now
Man arrested, charged for Bryan Avenue murder

Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 18:15:42-05

A man was arrested today in connection to an October 14 homicide.

43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested today in Georgetown and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

On October 14, just before midnight, officers responded to an unresponsive person at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue. They located a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was 53-year-old Robert Wallace.

Wallace's friends and family gathered to honor his legacy after his death.

