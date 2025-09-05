Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for leaving scene after Grayson County crash results in woman's death

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday morning that also resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man for allegedly leaving the scene.

Officials detailed that at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office called KSP Post 4 to assist on an investigation into a head on collision near the 117 mile marker off the Western Kentucky Parkway.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities found that Francisco Tziquin was driving a Honda Civic westbound on the parkway when, "for unknown reasons," he crossed the median and hit a Lincoln MKZ that was traveling eastbound on the parkway, officials reported.

A woman in the passenger seat of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner's Office. Two juveniles in the Civic were taken to a Louisville hospital with reported serious physical injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Lincoln was also taken to a hospital with serious physical injuries.

Officials reported that Tziquin was arrested for "leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and no operator's-moped license."

