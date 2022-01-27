Watch
Man arrested in connection to early January homicide

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 17:10:11-05

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have charged Deonte Carter in connection with the January 7 homicide.

The 24-year-old has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Deonte Carter.jpeg

He is lodged at Fayette County Detention Center.

On January 7, Lexington Police responded with the Fire Department to the 1700 block of Cantrill Dr just after 9 p.m. for a report of a subject down. When they arrived they found a man dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Kobby Lee Martin.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

