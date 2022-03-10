Man arrested, charged with stealing decorated Kentucky horse trainer's trophies

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested a man who they say stole 12 trophies from Wesley Ward's home in Versailles.

LEX 18 reported on the theft back in February. On Wednesday night, police arrested 48-year-old Brian Wylie in connection to the theft.

Wylie has been charged with receiving stolen property between $1,000-$10,000, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they are still looking for others involved. Montgomery County Sheriff's detectives say they were able to recover seven of the 12-14 items reported stolen. They say the items were heavily damaged and melted down to try and conceal the unique nature of the pieces so they can be sold.

The trophies will not be returned to Ward because the investigation is ongoing.

"Those are my most precious gifts other than my kids," Wesley Ward said in February.