Man charged in Crystal Rogers case asks for trial to be pushed back

(LEX 18) — Steven Lawson, one of the three mencharged in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers in Bardstown, is asking for his jury trial to be pushed back from its current February date.

The judge previously ruled that Lawson would be able to be tried separately from the other two men charged in the case. Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

In the motion, Lawson’s attorneys argued that Lawson would not get a fair trial if it was held as soon as February. They cited the volume of evidence in the case and the fact that they took the case over less than six months ago, afterthe dismissal of Lawson’s prior attorney.

Judge Charles Simms will hear arguments on the motion at a hearing Thursday, according to court records.

Brooks Houck and Lawson’s son, Joseph Lawson, are set to be tried in June on their charges in the case.

Joseph Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with evidence.

Houck is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.