Third person charged in connection with Crystal Rogers' disappearance

(LEX 18) — Another person is charged in connection with the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

53-year-old Steven Lawson has been indicted by a grand jury with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He's currently incarcerated in Indiana.

Rogers was reported missing on July 5, 2015. She was last seen at her then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck's, home. In September 2023, Houck was charged with murder in Rogers' case.

Family of Crystal Rogers

32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson, son of Steven Lawson, was also arrested in September and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.