Man charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run enters not guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run back in August has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Christopher Parish was indicted by a grand jury last month for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence for an August 2023 hit-and-run in Lexington.

According to the indictment, Parish committed the offenses that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Ansean Jackson. According to a traffic collision report, Parish's blood alcohol level was .194, and he failed to stay in his lane.

In court Thursday, Parish's attorney entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Jackson's family was in court, and his mother asked the judge not to lower his bond and requested that Parish spend time in jail.

"I was praying. I was praying the whole time because I didn't want to have eye contact with him," said Gwen Johnson, his mother. "I know this is a court of law and the law has to be done, I realize that and I understand that, but at the same time, I'm a mother."

However, the judge determined that Parish was low-risk and got rid of the warrants for his arrest. He was not taken into custody and walked out of court with a $7,000 bond.

Parish is due back in court on February 22 for a pretrial conference.