Man confesses to killing pregnant girlfriend by 'cutting her throat': citation reports

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested on Monday and charged with murder after he reportedly told a sheriff at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office that he killed his pregnant girlfriend by "cutting her throat," according to a filed citation.

The citation read that 49-year-old Jeremy Edward Schraufnagel went to the Sheriff's Office at around 1 p.m. on Monday and spoke with an officer regarding what he called was a "domestic situation."

The sheriff immediately arrested Schraufnagel after he said that he killed his girlfriend, identified by Kentucky State Police as Shannon Dustin, after an argument. EMS, along with KSP Troopers, went to the address that Scfhraufnagel said that the incident occurred. Upon arrival, officials found Dustin's body inside the building, according to the citation.

Schraufnagel reportedly confessed to a detective at the West Liberty Police Department that he "remembered standing over the dead body of his girlfriend with a knife," the citation read.

According to the citation, Schraufnagel also stated that the argument ensued after his girlfriend, who was reportedly pregnant with his child, said that she was going back to Ohio with an old boyfriend and "he would not be able to see his child." Schraufnagel told the detective that he "snapped and strangled her."

Schraufnagel further described that he put her in a choke hold for around two minutes and that he did not remember much after that besides standing over her with a knife and seeing a pool of blood.

The citation reported that family members confirmed that she was pregnant and due in December 2024.

Schraufnagel is set for a pretrial conference on Aug. 6 and is currently being held without bond.

