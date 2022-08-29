Man facing charges in connection to Harrodsburg Road crash that killed elderly couple

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed an elderly couple earlier this month.

44-year-old Eric Cobb is charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

The crash happened Sunday, August 14, and killed Evelyn and David Powers. The couple was on their way home from church when an oncoming vehicle collided with their car just a minute from their home.

At this point, Cobb is not charged in connection with the deaths of the couple. It's unclear if he will face any more charges.

An arraignment for the initial charges is scheduled for September 15.