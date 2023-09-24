Man fighting for his life after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have been busy for a violent 24 hours in Lexington.

The latest incident brought officers to Main Street near the 21-C Hotel just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man was found at the scene who had been shot multiple times, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We don't know anything about a suspected shooter in this investigation as of now.

This follows a deadly shooting in Lexington Saturday morning and a murder-suicide investigation Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with any information on the Main Street shooting is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police