Watch Now
News

Actions

Man fighting for his life after Lexington shooting

Main Street Shooting 9-24-23.jpg
LEX 18
Main Street Shooting 9-24-23.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 06:27:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have been busy for a violent 24 hours in Lexington.

The latest incident brought officers to Main Street near the 21-C Hotel just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man was found at the scene who had been shot multiple times, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We don't know anything about a suspected shooter in this investigation as of now.

This follows a deadly shooting in Lexington Saturday morning and a murder-suicide investigation Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with any information on the Main Street shooting is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18