Man in Winchester continues to preach after guilty plea for sexual misconduct

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Good evening family, friends, church members and ministry partners!" That messaged was shared on Joseph Price's Facebook page for Faith Harvest Ministries in Winchester. It's a small house of worship run out of a detached garage on Winn Avenue where neighbors said Price also works on vehicles.

While Price is seen in multiple videos promoting the word of God, the Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Frankfort has filed a motion to review Price's conditions for probation.

Last month, Price was sentenced to amended charges in a case from 2023 where he was accused of having illegal sexual activity with two minors under the age of 16. He pleaded guilty to two counts each of wanton endangerment, sexual misconduct, and stalking.

During his sentencing on June 27, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate told Price he was aware of his ministry and said it would be a good idea to stay away from young people and ordered Price to follow that advice.

LEX 18 obtained the courtroom audio which the judge can be heard saying, "There are people in the ministry that use the word of God to get in some child's pants. It's the most egregious thing that I've ever had to deal with so make sure you don't do it, do you understand?," Price responded, "Yes, your honor."

In the commonwealth's motion, they write, "Information has come to the attention of the Commonwealth that Defendant is employed in a capacity that violates the Court's explicit directive to have to employment related to minors."

Price must return to court Aug. 15 to answer to the judge.