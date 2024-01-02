Watch Now
Man indicted by grand jury for vehicular homicide, DUI in connection to Lexington hit-and-run

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 12:17:47-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christopher Parish has been indicted by a grand jury for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in connection to a hit-and-run that happened back in August 2023 in Lexington.

According to the indictment, Parish committed the offenses that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Ansean Jackson.

Parish's arraignment is set for January 4 at 9:00 a.m.

