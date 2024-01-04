Man indicted by grand jury on murder charge in connection to Frankfort shooting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bobby Lee Long has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge in connection to a Frankfort shooting.
Long is accused of shooting and killing Bryan E. Briggs on Myrtle Avenue back in December.
According to the indictment, he has a cash bond of $500,000.
