Man indicted on murder charge for shooting at South Broadway Cook Out in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man who police say shot and killed another man at the take-out window of Cook Out on South Broadway in Lexington in 2023 has been indicted on a murder charge.

According to court documents, Jacolby Adjoni Williams was indicted on the charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The indictment documents say the murder charge stems from the shooting that occurred at the restaurant in September of 2023, where Williams reportedly shot and killed Dametrius Hampton.

Williams is set to be arranged on Thursday, Jan. 11.