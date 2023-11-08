New details emerge in September shooting on South Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New details have emerged after the suspect who was charged in a deadly shooting that occurred in September arrived back in Lexington after being extradited from Phoenix, where he was arrested in October.

Jacolby Williams has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after police say he allegedly shot and killed Dametrius Hampton while he was waiting at the take-out window at the restaurant.

According to an arrest warrant, Lexington Police officers were dispatched to Cook Out in reference to an assault with a weapon at around 3:25 a.m. on September 23.

When they arrived, they found Hampton with a gunshot wound “to the upper part of his body,” and was declared dead.

The warrant states detectives were able to obtain video that appeared to show Hampton being shot and falling to the ground in front of the window. Detectives then identified the vehicle the suspect fled in and found it later on East 6th Street.

The warrant says that detectives talked to witnesses who said the suspect went by “Three” or “Lil Three.”