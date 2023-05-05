Watch Now
News

Actions

Man set to be sentenced in Lexington homicide wants to withdraw plea

5-5 NON SENTENCING.JPG
LEX 18
Juanyah Clay was set to be sentenced Friday in the shooting death of Bryan Greene. Instead, Clay moved to withdraw his guilty plea.
5-5 NON SENTENCING.JPG
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 17:00:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man set to be sentenced Friday in a Lexington homicide decided to withdraw his guilty plea at the last minute.

Juanyah Clay, 21, pleaded guilty in March to an amended count of first-degree manslaughter and other charges, according to court records. The counts he’d pleaded guilty to could have carried 18 years in prison.

Clay was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Bryan Greene. Clay was 19 years old at the time of the shooting.

Bryan Greene.jpg
Bryan Greene

On Jan. 30, 2021, Greene was found dead at the Eastridge Apartments on Alumni Drive.

Greene’s family was in court Friday, hoping the sentencing would mark the end of two very long years.

“How these killers get to make so many decisions that hurt the loved ones in the end of it,” said Sherreta Lee, Greene’s mother. “You know, you've heard us and you still keep hurting us like it's personal and we don't know him.”

Lee says that two years is too long to wait for a conclusion to Clay’s case.

“I want justice for his son, justice for us because this was senseless,” Lee said. “You didn't know him, don't know what you've done to this family. Killing him brutally the way you did and you just want to skip out on that and say oh well, another one bites the dust? No, no no.”

Clay has until June 5 to file a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. If he does file the motion, the judge does not have to accept it. He’s due back in court on June 9.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!