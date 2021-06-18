Police: Man shot in Lexington neighborhood dies from injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man shot Thursday in a Lexington neighborhood has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the 600-block of Winnie Street at about 3:53 p.m. Thursday where they found a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online.